Parliament Security Breach: Accused Lalit Jha Wanted To 'Create Anarchy', Had Plan B, Claims Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: In a significant revelation, Delhi Police has asserted that Lalit Jha, the key accused in the recent Parliament security breach case, is the "mastermind" behind the elaborate conspiracy. The police also claimed that Jha and his co-accused had a sinister plan to ''create anarchy'' in the country, aiming to force the government to meet their undisclosed demands.

'Missing Phones And Foreign Funding'

The accused, a native of West Bengal, has been remanded to seven-day police custody. During the court proceedings, police highlighted the challenges they face, emphasizing the absence of the accused's mobile phones, a crucial element in tracing the origin of the conspiracy and identifying potential collaborators. Authorities suspect foreign funding, considering the detailed planning and multiple visits to Delhi by the accused.

Accused Had Plan B, Claims Police

Police investigations suggest that the accused had a backup plan in case their primary strategy failed. Lalit Jha, when questioned about the motive, stated that their actions were fueled by dissatisfaction with unemployment in the country.

Recreating The Crime Scene

In an unprecedented move, the police are planning to approach Parliament seeking permission to recreate the crime scene both inside the House and outside the Parliament building. This step aims to unravel the intricacies of the conspiracy and gather additional evidence.

Tracing Mobile Phones Destroyed By Jha

To deepen their probe, the police intend to take Jha to Rajasthan to trace the locations where he disposed of his phone and destroyed the mobile phones of his associates. The investigation also involves questioning two additional individuals, Kailash and Mahesh, to ascertain their involvement.

Terrorism Charges Against Accused

The FIR in the case details the smuggling tactics employed by the accused duo, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who used custom-made sports shoes with cavities to sneak smoke canisters into the Parliament. Charges under the stringent UAPA have been filed against the four individuals involved in the breach.

In a unique turn of events, Delhi Police has received a diary allegedly belonging to one of the accused, Sagar Sharma, from their counterparts in Lucknow. The diary may provide valuable insights into Sharma's mindset leading up to the incident.

Lalit Jha's Family In Deep Shock

Amidst the unfolding investigation, Shambhu Jha, the elder brother of Lalit, expressed shock over his involvement. Describing Lalit as a calm and quiet individual with no history of trouble, the family is struggling to comprehend how he became entangled in such a conspiracy.

As the investigation unfolds, the nation awaits further revelations about the intricate web of the Parliament security breach conspiracy.