हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

'Partner Swapping' Racket Busted In Kerala, 7 Arrested: Report

Seven people have been arrested from Karukachal in Kerala on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping.

&#039;Partner Swapping&#039; Racket Busted In Kerala, 7 Arrested: Report

Kottayam: Seven people have been arrested from Karukachal in Kerala on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping, police said.

Seven people, including the husband of a woman who had filed a complaint that she was being forced by her husband into unnatural sex, were arrested.

The gang was busted during the investigation into the complaint of the woman, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman was forced into unnatural sex with other men.

During the inquiry, we found that the woman's husband had forced her to have sexual intercourse with others. Further investigation into the matter led us to the gang, they added.

The gang is said to have used Telegram, Messenger apps to contact each other.

The accused were arrested from Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. As the chat groups had thousands of members, a detailed investigation will be conducted, police said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Keralacrimepartner swapping racketKerala policeSex racket
Next
Story

Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joins Congress in Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Channi's presence

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Badhir News : DDMA meeting today on COVID-19 infection