'Partner Swapping' Racket Busted In Kerala, 7 Arrested: Report

Kottayam: Seven people have been arrested from Karukachal in Kerala on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping, police said.

Seven people, including the husband of a woman who had filed a complaint that she was being forced by her husband into unnatural sex, were arrested.

The gang was busted during the investigation into the complaint of the woman, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman was forced into unnatural sex with other men.

During the inquiry, we found that the woman's husband had forced her to have sexual intercourse with others. Further investigation into the matter led us to the gang, they added.

The gang is said to have used Telegram, Messenger apps to contact each other.

The accused were arrested from Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. As the chat groups had thousands of members, a detailed investigation will be conducted, police said.

