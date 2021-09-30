Please stop tagging me: India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh after numerous media post tag him instead of ex-Punjab CM

New Delhi: The Punjab political crisis has yet again claimed another unfortunate casualty and this time it is an Indian football team member. Indian football team's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Thursday (September 30, 2021) urged the media organisations and journalists to stop tagging him instead of the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter in their posts.

“Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me,” read the tweet posted by Indian football team’s goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

Only a few minutes later after his post, the former Punjab CM took note of his request and retweeted his tweet. "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead," Ex-Punjab CM tweeted.

Recently, Captain Amarinder Singh has been making headlines following his resignation, and it seems as if the current Punjab political drama has been affecting an individual who is not even remotely associated with politics.

The possible reason for the mix-up could be the spelling of their names. Most of the people spell the name “Amrinder” without the letter ‘a’ after ‘m’ but in former Punjab Chief Minister’s name is spelled with an ‘a’ after ‘m’, whereas the Indian football team's goalkeeper’s name is spelled without the ‘a’.

