PM Modi chairs high-level meet on oxygen supply, asks states to come down heavily on hoarders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 22) chaired a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country and discuss the ways and means to boost its availability, according to Prime Minister's Office. It was noted that in the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen has increased by 3,300 MT/day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of O2 supply for non-essential industries.

It said, "PM directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner. He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production & supply of oxygen."

Modi said states should come down heavily on hoarding and stressed the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen. The statement said railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long-distance transport of tankers. The first rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of liquid medical oxygen. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to oxygen suppliers to reduce one-way journey time in oxygen supply.

It was also discussed that the Railways is used for non-stop long-distance transportation of tankers. The first rake reached Vizag from Mumbai with 105 MT LMO. Empty tankers being airlifted to suppliers to reduce one-way journey time, it added.

The meeting also discussed ways and means to boost oxygen availability amid demands from many states for an increase in its supply, Modi was told that the supply of life-saving gas to states has been steadily increasing.

Representatives from the medical community also spoke about the need for judicious use of O2 and how audit in some states has decreased O2 demand without affecting patients' condition. PM stressed that states should come down heavily on hoarding.

The officers informed PM that they're working together with states to operationalize sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible. PM directed officials to ensure that O2 supply to states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner, said the statement.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary & Officials from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals, NITI Aayog. The officials briefed the Prime Minister on efforts undertaken in the last few weeks to improve oxygen supply, the PMO statement added.

Live TV