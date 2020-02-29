PM Modi launches 10,000 FPO, NIA conducts raids at 2 places in South Kashmir, New Zealand reach 63/0 in first innings after wrapping India for 242: Here's top news for February 29

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 29.

1. PM Modi launches 10,000 FPO, lays foundation for Bundelkhand Expressway in UP's Chitrakoot

PM Modi said that a new FPO will be set up to increase the income of the farmers and to empower them. This will enable the farmers to market and process the crops along with producing them. Read more

2. Indian Constitution gives equal rights to everyone: MJ Akbar defends CAA at UN meet

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the situation of Muslims in India were discussed in detail by both Indian and European Parliamentarians at a meet on the sidelines of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Read more

3. BSF offers to rebuild troopers house burnt in Delhi violence as 'wedding gift'

BSF trooper Mohammad Anees' house was torched in this week`s violence in Delhi. Read more here

4. NIA conducts raids at 2 places in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack

NIA arrested the ground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Shakir Bhasir on Friday (February 29,2020) and conducted the raid as per the investigation. The raids were conducted at the terrorist's house and their hideout in Bakripora and Hajibal located in Pulwama district. Read more

5. After CAA clash in Meghalaya, curfew imposed in Shillong from Saturday noon

According to a statement released by the District Magistrate M War Nongbri, the curfew has been imposed in Shillong from 12 noon today until further orders. Read more

6. Sedition law being misused, want 'speedy trial': Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai seat as CPI candidate and lost it to BJP's Giriraj Singh, alleged that the chargesheet was filed deliberately against him at a time when he was about to contest election in Bihar. Read more here

TOP SPORTS NEWS OF THE DAY

7. New Zealand reach 63/0 in first innings against India at stumps

India were bowled out for 242 in their first innings on the opening day of the second and final Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Read more

8. Unbeaten India end group stage with win over Sri Lanka

Having already qualified for the semi-finals, the Indian eves first restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 113/9 with left-arm spinner Radha scalping 4 wickets in her four overs, giving away just 23 runs. Read more

TOP ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OF THE DAY

9. 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla parties with TV stars Ravi Dubey, Kushal Tandon, pics go viral

Pictures from the party night have taken over social media and it seems they had a blast. See the pictures here

10. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda shoot for his Bollywood debut on the streets of Mumbai