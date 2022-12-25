PM Modi to address year’s last ‘Mann ki Baat’ today, likely to discuss Covid-19 situation in India - Details here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 today. This will be the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister. The show will be aired at 11 am today. With the increasing Covid scare in the country, it seems that PM Modi will likely discuss the Covid-19 situation in India and what measures the country plans to take as preventive steps to curb the spread of the virus. Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25. PM Modi urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov`s invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "2022`s last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input on the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th Edition of `Mann Ki Baat` said that our country is home to the oldest traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it, and to take it forward as much as possible. The Prime Minister highlighted how Indian music has been bringing proximity between people not only in India but also abroad. Music relaxes not only the body but also gives joy to the mind, music also connects our society, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also gave the example of the Naga Community and the efforts being made by them to preserve and conserve their glorious cultural heritage. During Man Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about the singer from Greece - `Konstantinos Kalaitzis` who has sung Bapu`s favourite song during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji. "The singer has so much affection for India, that in the last 42 (forty-two) years he has come to India almost every year. He has studied the origin of Indian music, different Indian musical systems, different types of ragas, talas, and rasas as well as different Gharanas," he said.

"In the last eight years, the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times. Talking about Electrical Musical Instruments; their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world. The biggest buyers of Indian Musical Instruments are developed countries like the USA, Germany, France, Japan, and the UK. It is a matter of fortune for all of us that our country has such a rich heritage of Music, Dance, and Art," PM Modi said.