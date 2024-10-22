Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810473https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-to-meet-chinese-president-xi-jinping-on-sidelines-of-brics-summit-in-russia-2810473.html
NewsIndia
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit In Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, just two days after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in eastern Ladakh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 11:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit In Russia Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, just two days after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in eastern Ladakh.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, ANI reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK