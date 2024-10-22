PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit In Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, just two days after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in eastern Ladakh.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, ANI reported.