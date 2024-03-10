Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and lays foundation stone of multiple development projects from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 airport projects and 12 new Terminal Buildings across the country. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced the commencement of a project valued at more than Rs 42,000 crore. The infrastructure boost for the country comes from the Eastern Uttar Pradesh weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing people from Azamagarh, PM Modi slammed opposition saying that the previous governments used to fool people by announcing projects that were never materialized during their tenure.

Prime Minister Modi said that the people sitting in the earlier governments used to throw dust in the eyes of the public. "People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people...When I analyse, I find that announcements were made 30-35 years ago. They used to put up a plaque before elections and disappear after that, the leaders disappeared too...Today, the country can see that "Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai." The foundation stones we laid in 2019, were not for elections. You can see that we have inaugurated it too. Even in 2024, nobody should see it through the glasses of elections. This is the campaign of my journey for development. I am making the country gallop to make it a developed country by 2047," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Azamgarh | PM Narendra Modi says, "You can see that in the past few days, I have been inaugurating several projects of the country from one place itself. When people hear about several airports, several railway stations, several IIMs and several AIIMS, they get…

Details Of Development Projects

The upcoming terminal facilities unveiled at airports located in Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur. The airport designs draw inspiration from shared elements found in the heritage structures of the respective state and city, showcasing the local culture and region's heritage.

According to the prime Minister’s Office, The aggregate capacity of the 12 upcoming terminal buildings is set to accommodate 620 million passengers annually. Simultaneously, with the laying of the foundation stone for three additional terminal buildings, the collective passenger handling capacity of these airports is expected to rise to 95 million passengers per year upon completion.

As per the statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he is set to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi. Over 2000 affordable flats equipped with modern infrastructure have been constructed as part of this initiative. The utilization of innovative construction technology in these LHPs aims to provide families with a sustainable and forward-looking living experience.

Previously, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated comparable Light House Projects in Chennai, Rajkot, and Indore. The foundation stone for these projects was laid by the Prime Minister on January 1, 2021. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the terminal at Gwalior aerodrome and reveal a statue honoring Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia later today.

PM Modi's Schedule On Sunday

Later this afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi to allocate the inaugural installment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing. PM Modi already offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple yesterday and engaged in a late-night roadshow in his Parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted rallies on Saturday in three eastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal.