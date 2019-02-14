PM Narendra Modi on Awantipora attack: Sacrifices won't go in vain

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong condemnation of the dastardly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Awantipora in J&K's Pulwama district on Thursday and assured that the sacrifices made by the martyrs won't go in vain.

At least 30 security personnel were killed and many more injured when an explosive-laden car rammed into a bus carrying the CRPF contingent. Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. While the terror group - based in and supported by Pakistan - has been responsible for cowardly attacks in the past as well, Prime Minister Modi pointed towards a strong counter. "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he tweeted. "The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly."

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

PM Modi also said that he has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in Pulwama. Rajnath Singh has cancelled a scheduled visit to Bihar and will reach Srinagar on Friday. He has been in touch with Governor Satya Pal Malik and CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar.

CRPF officials, meanwhile, have launched an investigation while National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too is keeping a close watch on the incident.