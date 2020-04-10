PM Narendra Modi only world leader followed by White House on Twitter

Washington DC: In a huge endorsement of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and goodwill, the White House - the office of the President of United States, has started following him and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The White House follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his office, and President Ram Nath Kovind, making them the first non-Americans to be followed by its official Twitter account.

The White House follows only 19 accounts on Twitter of which no other non-American leader is followed except PM Modi and President Kovind. What makes it particularly noteworthy is the fact that the White House does not follow any other world leader other than PM Modi and President Kovind.

The India-centric handles followed by the White House include @narendramodi - the personal Twitter account of PM Modi, @PMOIndia - the official handle of Prime Minister of India, @rashtrapatibhvn - the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan and is run by the President’s Secretariat. And two others including @USAandIndia - Official account of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, @IndianEmbassyUS - Official account of the U.S Embassy in New Delhi.

The bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often been at display whether it’s in Texas or Gujarat and, this is yet another proof of the deep bonding between the two leaders and the two great democracies of the world.

The two leaders have often eloquently spoken about each other whenever they have met. This mutual admiration is also reflected in the US-India relationship which has improved under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Just recently, US President Donald Trump thanked PM Modi and the people of India for lifting curbs on the export of hydroxychloroquine. "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump had said in a tweet.

PM Modi is also the third most followed world leader after US President Trump and Pope Francis. PM Modi has 42 million followers on his personal account and 26 million followers on his institutional account.