PM Narendra Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in India, mask rule may return

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the country’s preparedness to tackle the deadly infection after four cases of the Omicron sub-variant driving a massive China surge, were found in the country. After the meeting concludes, the Centre is likely to issue a note advising the states and UTs to ramp up testing and surveillance and urge people to use masks in crowded places and maintain social distancing norms during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the meeting.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi reviews the situation related to #COVID19 in the country at a high-level meeting pic.twitter.com/Ql1KvMSIFL — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Ramp up testing and surveillance: Centre tells states

In view of the Covid spike in China, the Centre has already started random testing of visitors from abroad. Government sources said that the infrastructure for quarantine and testing is likely to be re-established in the next seven days.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the Centre is monitoring the global COVID situation and taking all necessary preventive measures to tackle the threat. He added that the states have been told to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Tap for live and latest updates on Covid-related developments

Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha MPs that the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country. The Minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world. "In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he said.

Mandaviya said all states have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.

The Health Minister said that states have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for the timely detection of newer variants, if any. Mandaviya said states should ensure the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine's precaution doses are increased and awareness about them raised.

The Minister said two per cent random sampling of all international passengers has already started from Thursday at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.

4 cases of Omicron subvariant found in India

Two cases of the BF.7 variant were reported in Gujarat and two in Odisha. The cases were reported in July, September and November. Both patients in Gujarat were treated in home isolation and have fully recovered now, said the state's health department.

According to unconfirmed reports, there are 10 Covid variants in the country at present, the latest being BF.7. BF.7 variant is believed to be driving the Covid cases in China after it dismantled its stringent "zero-Covid" regime, triggering global concern.

The Centre has asked states to step up genome sequencing and to send samples of all Covid-positive cases to the labs of INSACOG, a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various Covid strains. "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," said the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, the country reported 129 fresh infections over 24 hours and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death was recorded.

Various states are prepping their Covid protocol, with the country on alert over BF.7 cases in China, the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark. BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and is highly contagious, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated, news agency PTI reported.