PM Narendra Modi to dedicate 118 Arjun MK-1A tanks to Army in Chennai

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday (February 14, 2021) to lay the foundation stone of several projects in the state.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday morning revealed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will hand over the state-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the army. The Arjun battle tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs. According to information, 118 Arjun tanks are to join the army.

The Defence Ministry has approved the induction of all the 118 Arjun tanks, priced at Rs 8400 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, a 9.05 km long extension that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station and was completed at a cost of Rs 3770 crore.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu, 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs.293.40 crore. This project connects Chennai Port and Ennore Port.

Followed by inauguration of the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur, 228 km route completed at a cost of Rs. 423 crore.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System and Discovery Campus of IIT Madras, which were completed at a cost of Rs 2,640 and Rs. 1000 crore respectively.

After Tamil Nadu, the PM Modi will visit Kochi to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation, including International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port, Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands and Marine Engineering Training Institute in Vigyana Sagar.

"These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," said PMO.

Live TV