हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

These projects are aimed to boost development and tourism in the region. Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the ‘Statue of Unity’ is the world’s tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India’s first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.

PM Narendra Modi to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate eight trains via video conferencing today. (Photo: ANI)

Aiming to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya on Sunday via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The flagging off ceremony will be held at 11 am on Sunday (January 17). The trains to be flagged off include 09103/04 Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly), 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily), 09247/48 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily), 09145/46 Nizamuddin - Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly), 09105/06 Kevadia - Rewa Express (Weekly), 09119/20 Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly), 09107/08 Pratapnagar-Kevadia MEMU train (Daily) and 09109/10 Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily). According to the Railway Ministry, the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express has been provided with the new-age ‘Vista-dome tourist coach’ which will offer a panoramic view of the skyline.

Besides these, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Dabhoi-Chandod broad gauge railway line, Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar- Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. Kevadiya station is India’s first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

These projects are aimed to boost development and tourism in the region. Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the ‘Statue of Unity’ is the world’s tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India’s first home minister as well as deputy prime minister. The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel`s 143rd birth anniversary.

"These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India’s first railway station with a Green Building Certification," the PMO said.

"The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," it further added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiStatue of UnityIndian Railways
Next
Story

BSEB Class 12 admit card released: Check official website for latest updates
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M16S

Zee Adhyatma: A virtual visit to Lakshman Kila Temple