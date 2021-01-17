PM Narendra Modi to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

Aiming to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya on Sunday via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The flagging off ceremony will be held at 11 am on Sunday (January 17). The trains to be flagged off include 09103/04 Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly), 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily), 09247/48 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily), 09145/46 Nizamuddin - Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly), 09105/06 Kevadia - Rewa Express (Weekly), 09119/20 Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly), 09107/08 Pratapnagar-Kevadia MEMU train (Daily) and 09109/10 Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily). According to the Railway Ministry, the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express has been provided with the new-age ‘Vista-dome tourist coach’ which will offer a panoramic view of the skyline.

Besides these, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Dabhoi-Chandod broad gauge railway line, Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar- Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. Kevadiya station is India’s first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

These projects are aimed to boost development and tourism in the region. Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the ‘Statue of Unity’ is the world’s tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India’s first home minister as well as deputy prime minister. The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel`s 143rd birth anniversary.

"The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," it further added.