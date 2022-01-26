PM Narendra Modi to host first India-Central Asia meet virtually on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday (January 27, 2022). It will see the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in a virtual format.

This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

During the Summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of the country's 'Extended Neighbourhood'.

"The Summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the Leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi also paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015.

Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high levels at bilateral and multilateral forums.

The inception of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at the Foreign Ministers' level, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from December 18-20 2021, has also provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations.

The participation of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi in November 2021 had also outlined a common regional approach to the war-torn country.

