New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat on Friday (June 10, 2022). During his visit, PM Modi will address a tribal gathering and launch a multi-speciality hospital in Navsari. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad to promote privatisation in the space sector. It will be a single-window nodal agency which will permit and oversee Space activities including the building of launch vehicles and satellites, as approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects today in Gujarat.

Check PM Modi’s itinerary here:

- At around 10:15 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during `Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan` in Navsari.

- At around 12:15 PM, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari.

- Thereafter, at around 3:45 PM, he will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad. Prime Minister will participate in a programme named `Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan`.

PM to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 3050 cr

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development initiatives worth about Rs 3050 crores at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari. This includes the inauguration of 7 projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects and Bhumi Pujan of 14 projects. These projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Prime Minister will perform the Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crores. He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Medical College in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crores, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Virpur Vyara substation, constructed at a cost of over Rs 85 crores, to provide electricity to residents of the Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth Rs 20 crores, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate wastewater treatment.

PM Modi will inaugurate government quarters built in Navsari at a cost of over Rs 21 crores. He will also inaugurate roads constructed from Piplaidevi - Juner - Chichvihir - Pipaldahad and school buildings constructed in Dang, at a cost of about Rs 12 crore each.

PM will lay the foundation stone of 8 water supply projects worth Rs549 crores, to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts. The foundation stone of a wide road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed, to be built at the cost of Rs 33 crores in the Navsari district, will also be laid.

PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe HQ

IN-SPACe will be the nodal agency that will allow the use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure their participation in the space sector.

Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka told ANI, "It is a very big day for IN-SPACe as well as the space industry as the Prime Minister himself is announcing to the world the importance of IN-SPACe, the vision behind it and how it will boost the Indian space sector."

He further said, "The primary problem that we are trying to solve here is that the private sectors are not active in the space sector, which is not the case in other advanced space bearing countries. With IN-SPACe, the private sector will be facilitated to come into space. The aim is to acknowledge that the private sector plays a very strong role in the space economy of India."

"The future growth of IN-SPACe depends on various factors. Space technology is very dynamic and it`s not like you push a button to avail the desired results. A lot of learning will be involved before a strong infrastructure for the private sector is developed," he said

(With agency inputs)