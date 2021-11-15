PM Narendra Modi to launch 100 new Sainik schools, NCC Alumni Association in Jhansi on Nov 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Friday (November 19, 2021). Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday informed that PM Modi will also be the first member of the association.

The Defence Secretary said that PM Modi will also dedicate eight programmes and projects to the nation, which would include 100 Sainik Schools which would be started in the next two years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association. This will help the former cadets of the organisation to keep in touch with it. PM Narendra Modi would be the first member of the NCC alumni association to be launched on November 19 in Jhansi," the Defence Secretary said.

ALSO READ | Tribal society's contribution being honoured for the first time since Independence: PM Narendra Modi

1283 schools in border and coastal districts to have NCC -- 896 schools in border areas, 255 in coastal areas, and 132 schools in stations where Indian Air Force is present: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Kumar also informed that 1,283 schools in border and coastal districts will have the NCC.

"896 schools in border areas, 255 in coastal areas and 132 in stations where Indian Air Force is present," he added.

Live TV