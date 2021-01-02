हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, on January 2 at 11 am via video-conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha today
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, on January 2 at 11 am via video-conferencing.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present on the occasion. The ceremony will be virtually attended by more than 5,000 invitees, including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM, Sambalpur.

IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the concept of a flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class through live projects from the industry.

The institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of highest gender diversity with 49 per cent girl students in the MBA batch of 2019-21 and 43 per cent in the 2020-22 MBA batch.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiIndian Institute of Management SambalpurIIM SambalpurSambalpur
Next
Story

Nationwide dry run for COVID-19 vaccination begins today
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M23S

DNA: How long you have to wait for COVID-19 vaccine?