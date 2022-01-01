PM Narendra Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN for 10 crore farmers today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at 12:30 PM via video conferencing on Saturday (January 1, 2022). Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), this is in line with the government`s continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers.

The statement also added that this will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each, said PMO.

The PM-KISAN scheme fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Additionally, PM Modi will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers, during the programme.

Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.

(With ANI inputs)

