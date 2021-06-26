PM Narendra Modi to review Ayodhya development plan today

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a future vision of Ayodhya`s development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning (June 26, 2021) in a virtual meeting. Both PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM, along with the two deputy chief ministers of the state, will review a development vision document. The future vision of Ayodhya’s development includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

The virtual review meet will hold a discussion on the 1200-acre Vedic city and '84 Kos Parikrama' route, which is a 300-km-long pilgrimage route that the devotees will take bare-footed to pay obeisance at vital places linked with Lord Krishna and will take around 45 days to cover.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, which was hired by the state government, with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), has prepared the vision document with the help of nearly 5000 citizens and 500 tourists. The document aims to generate four lakh jobs and eight lakh indirect jobs in the UP city as a Ram temple comes up.

The master plan would include 10 megaprojects with three-set goals, namely employment opportunities in Ayodhya, branding of local goods and promotion of tourism activities. The development plan has also incorporated 18 big projects, out of which, over 16 projects will be prepared by August this year.

Additionally, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also constructing a 65 km-long ring road in Ayodhya. This ring road is going to cost around Rs. 2588 crores.

Earlier in February this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs. 1,000 crores has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.

Speaking about tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, the chief minister had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development."

Meanwhile, this virtual development review meet comes in the backdrop of the Ayodhya land controversy. Many opposition parties have levelled numerous corruption allegations against the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(With ANI inputs)

