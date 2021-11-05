PM Narendra Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Friday (November 5, 2021).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/7yX0Ft7fOO — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Minutes before the inauguration, the Prime Minister performed `aarti` at the ancient temple and offered prayers at the hill shrine. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

PM Modi was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun airport.

PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the hill state and address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

This will be the prime minister's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

