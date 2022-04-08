हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi urges people to share ‘inspiring life journeys' for 88th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', know how to participate

The ideas can be shared through MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message. The 88th episode of `Mann Ki Baat` will take place on April 24.

PM Narendra Modi urges people to share ‘inspiring life journeys&#039; for 88th episode of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039;, know how to participate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of his popular monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat`.

Sharing the MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Through #MannKiBaat we celebrate the extraordinary feats of grassroots level change-makers. Do you know of such inspiring life journeys? Share them for this month`s programme on the 24th. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message."

 

 

The MyGov said `Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you and the Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 88th Episode of Mann Ki Baat`.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.

"You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister," it said.

How can you participate in 88th Mann Ki Baat?

 

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/inviting-ideas-mann-ki-baat-prime-minis...

Step 2: Click on 'Login to Participate'

Step 3: If already registered, enter your login ID and password. If you are a new user then click on 'Register Now' and make an account by entering the required details.

Step 4: After logging in, share your insights in the comments section.

or

You can also share your insights on the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiMann Ki Baatairradio talk show88th Mann Ki BaatIndia'
Next
Story

Doctors and NGO came forward to save the life of a 6-year-boy with heart disease

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Murtaza's Honey Trap Connection Revealed