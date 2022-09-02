Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham - the birthplace of revered saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya – and offered prayers at the holy shrine on Thursday.

Honoured to have got the opportunity to visit the Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. pic.twitter.com/4jtaj3SDyP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2022

In a late-night tweet, the PM shared pictures of his visit to the saint-philosopher's birthplace - Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram - at Kalady village in Ernakulam district. The PM said he felt "very blessed" to be there. Hailing the great saint, the PM said that generations to come will be indebted to the latter for his contributions to protecting our culture.

"I feel very blessed to be at the Sri Adishankara Janmabhumi Kshetram. It is indeed a special place. Generations to come will remain indebted to the great Adi Shankaracharya for his rich contribution towards protecting our culture," PM Modi tweeted along with photographs of his visit.

PM Modi spent nearly 45 minutes there and participated in rituals. He was seen wearing a traditional attire – a ‘rudraksha mala and an angawastram’ - of Kerala during his visit to the temple.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kerala on Thursday for a two-day visit. He later left for Kalady after addressing a public meeting near Cochin International Airport at nearby Nedumbassery.

At the public meeting, he recalled the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, established was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.