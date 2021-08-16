PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

New Delhi: On the death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the former prime minister in the national capital’s ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Samadhi on Monday (August 16, 2021).

Other leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the memorial.

BJP president JP Nadda and several other BJP leaders also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vgZ36XPOns — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is considered one of the prominent leaders of the country and a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former prime minister died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. At the time Vajpayee was 93.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as `Good Governance Day`. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.

(With ANI inputs)

