Live: India has taken massive steps to free itself from separatism and terrorism, says PM

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Indian diaspora in Thailand's capital Bangkok. He is on a three-day visit to Thailand. According to BJP in-charge of Foreign Affairs Dept Vijay Chauthaiwale, more than 5000 people are attending the event which is being addressed by Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi is on an official trip to Thailand to attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit on Sunday.

“Sawasdee PM Modi” is a reception organized by the Indian community in Thailand, in close coordination with Indian Embassy in Bangkok. In the Thai language, the word ‘Sawasdee’ is used for greetings and goodbye. ‘Sawasdee’ has its origination from Sanskrit word ‘Svasti’ which means welfare.

Ahead of his departure for Thailand, PM Modi in a statement said, “Connecting with the Indian diaspora is something I always look forward to. At 6 PM IST this evening in Bangkok, I would interact with the Indian community-based in Thailand. Their contributions to Thailand in various spheres are valuable.”

-We're now working towards making the impossible come true. They were unimaginable. India has taken a massive decision to free itself from separatism and terrorism: PM Modi

-Those in Thailand know what steps India took to curb terrorism: PM Modi

-When a decision is right and is taken with the right mentality, it resonates with the entire world. Today, I can hear it in Thailand. This standing ovation from you is for the Parliament of India: PM

-We now take those challenges head-on that were once considered insurmountable: PM Modi

-Those who are visiting India after a gap of 6-7 years can see a visible improvement: PM Modi

-Women representation in India's Parliament now highest since Independence: PM Modi

-This is the first time in 60 years that a government in India has returned to power with a bigger mandate: PM Modi

-60 crore voters polled in this year's LS polls, the highest electoral event in the history of the world. Every Indian should be proud of it. For the first time in Indian elections' history, women have matched men in terms of number of voters: PM

-The transformation that India is undergoing at the moment is exactly why the people of the country chose me to become their prime servant for the second time in the LS polls earlier this year. They blessed me with more votes than they did last time: PM

-You can now tell your foreign friends that you hail from India and tell them to witness the speed at which India is progressing. You must have noticed even in Thailand that whenever India speaks, people listen with attention: PM

-Indians across the world keep in touch with their peers in India. I'm happy about that. My countrymen feel a sense of pride when they get to know about the achievements of the country in the last five years: PM

-Indians in every part of the world are aware of the developments taking place in India: PM

-There is a bit of 'India' within every Indian residing away from his country: PM

-We are fortunate that India has shown our gratitude to Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman: PM.

-The India-Thailand relationship is not just between governments. Every moment of history, every event of history has developed, broadened our relationship and reached new heights. These relationships are of heart, of soul, of faith, of spirituality: PM.

-Have you ever thought that our relations became so strong? What is the reason behind the strong bond that India and Thailand share? History has united us and has developed our relations: PM Modi.

-The affinity, the royal family of Thailand has for India, symbolizes our deep friendly & historical relations. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture: PM

-The entire world recently celebrated the festival of Diwali. A lot of people from Eastern India are here in Thailand. Today, Chhath Puja is being celebrated in India. I want to wish all Indians and Thais a very happy Chhath Puja: PM

-To address the Indian community at this event, I am in Thailand, among you all today. But I don't feel that I am in a foreign land. The ambience, the attire, everything here makes me feel at home: PM.

-PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

-Indian community welcomes PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Bangkok, Thailand.

-PM Modi releases a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He also releases a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' at the 'Sawasdee PMModi' event in Bangkok.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the ‘#SawasdeePMModi’ community event at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

-People arrive at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok for ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here shortly.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bangkok. He will address the Indian community this evening.