As the G-20 Summit approaches on September 9 and 10 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted an exclusive interview to PTI. In this conversation, PM Modi discussed India's role in the G-20, its global vision, and various pressing issues.

A Global Paradigm Shift: From GDP-Centric to Human-Centric Perspective

PM Modi highlighted how the world is transitioning from a GDP-centric viewpoint to one centered on humanity. India, he noted, is at the forefront of this transformation, with its commitment to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," which he believes can guide global well-being.



India's Aspiration: A Developed Nation by 2047

Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for India, aiming to see the country as a developed nation by 2047, devoid of corruption, casteism, and communalism in its national life. He emphasized that India's recent achievements have propelled it toward becoming one of the top three global economies.

Addressing Concerns Over G-20 Meetings Across India

PM Modi addressed concerns raised by Pakistan and China about holding G-20 meetings in regions like Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such meetings are entirely "natural" for India.

Resolution Through Dialogue: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the sole means to resolve conflicts in various regions. Additionally, he underscored the imperative of global cooperation in combating cybercrime.

This interview provides insights into India's vision and role in the G-20, along with Prime Minister Modi's aspirations for the nation and his stance on global issues.

