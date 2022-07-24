New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (July 24, 2022) hit out at the central government over the Agnipath scheme. Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and said that India's security and the future of youth are in danger because of the new experiment in the "PM's laboratory".

"60,000 soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs. What will be the future of thousands of Agniveers retiring on 4-year contracts? With this new experiment in the Prime Minister's laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the first-ever examination for the recruitment in Indian Air Force through the new `Agnipath` recruitment scheme began across the country today amid tight police security. This exam is being conducted in many parts of the country including Delhi, Kanpur and Patna. This exam is being conducted from July 24 to July 31 across the country.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.`Agnipath` is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces.

All those recruited under the `Agnipath` scheme will be called `Agniveers`.`Agniveers` will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India`s security.

The `Agniveers` will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years. The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent `Agniveers` will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

