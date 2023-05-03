Police Raids Hideouts Of Gangsters In Delhi, Haryana; Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Weapons Recovered

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Dwarka district police raided various locations across the national capital and Haryana early morning on Wednesday, and recovered Rs 20 lakh cash, weapons and other illegal materials from the hideouts of the members of a criminal gang, officials said. This comes a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed in Tihar jail on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshawardhan said, "Dwarka Police has raided the hideouts of gangsters and their associates sitting abroad. Raids have been conducted at some locations in Delhi including Sonipat and Jhajjar."

"About 20 lakhs have been recovered from a place from Delhi, apart from this weapons have been recovered from Jhajjar and other places in Haryana," DCP Harshawardhan said. According to official sources, some people have also been detained during the action. "Search operation is underway. Delhi Police is collecting details of recoveries from other states," DCP added.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail on Tuesday. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on the body of Tillu Tajpuriya after his death suggested that the jailed gangster was attacked over 45 times, with over two dozen injuries found on his head. According to hospital sources, in the initial post-mortem report, it was found that Tillu Tajpuriya was given 45 wounds. Five were found on his waist, while around seven wounds were on the head portion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two criminals belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter between the criminals and the police team in the Rohini area. They were nabbed after an exchange of fire.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons Rajat and Habib were involved in the Surendra Matiala murder case. They were affiliated with the Kapil Sangwan Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police seized two pistols and six live bullets from their possession.