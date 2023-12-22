Political Success Story: From Determination to Distinction, Transformative Journey of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, the 14th Vice President of India, is a self-made man who has overcome tremendous odds to achieve success in both his legal and political careers. He was born in a small village in Rajasthan to a family of farmers. His father died when he was just five years old, and his mother had to raise him and his brother on her own.

Dhankhar faced many challenges growing up. He had to walk five kilometers every day to attend school, and he often had to work in the fields to help support his family. Despite these challenges, he excelled in his studies and went on to earn a degree in physics from the University of Rajasthan.

After graduating, Dhankhar decided to pursue a career in law. He attended the Government Law College in Jodhpur and graduated with honors. He then began practicing law in Rajasthan, and he quickly rose to prominence as a constitutional lawyer.

In 1989, Dhankhar was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. He served as a member of Parliament for two terms, and he was appointed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990.

In 1998, Dhankhar lost his re-election bid to the Lok Sabha. He then returned to his legal career, and he became a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India. He has argued in numerous landmark cases, including the Sutlej River water dispute and the Ayodhya mosque demolition case.

In 2019, Dhankhar was appointed Governor of West Bengal. He served in this role for three years, and he was known for his outspokenness and his willingness to challenge the state government.

In 2022, Dhankhar was elected Vice President of India. He is the first person from the state of Rajasthan to hold this office.

Dhankhar's success story is an inspiration to people all over India. He is a reminder that anything is possible if you are willing to work hard and never give up on your dreams.

Dhankhar's success can be attributed to several factors, including his intelligence, his determination, and his strong work ethic. He is also a gifted orator and a skilled negotiator. These qualities have helped him to achieve success in both his legal and political careers.