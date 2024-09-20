'Poor Condition, Leftover Food': Indian-American Flyer Slams Air India For 'Worst' First Class Experience — VIDEO

An Indian American passenger slammed Air India for its services and dubbed his flight experience the "worst." In a post on social media platform Instagram, CEO of CaPatel Investments Anip Patel lashed out at Air India and said it was a "nightmare" flying from Chicago to Delhi non-stop.

In a video shared on Instagram, the flyer shared his experience of the flight. He said that before boarding the flight he had expected improvement in services under new management.

"I recently endured a 15-hour non-stop flight from Chicago to Delhi, and it was far from pleasant. I had heard negative things about Air India in the past, but I was hoping the recent changes under new management would improve the experience—unfortunately, that wasn’t the case," Patel said.

"There was no Wi-Fi, and the in-flight entertainment was down for the entire flight. First class was in poor condition—unclean, with leftover food and trash still in the cabin, and everything looked worn out or broken. It was a pretty frustrating experience overall. Be aware if you’re flying with them," he further stated.

In the video, Patel can be heard saying, "Come with me to the worst first-class cabin I've ever been in. This is Chicago to Delhi, non-stop Air India. It was $6,300.01 way, or 250,000 miles. Look at how gross this is. There was hair in there, things moving in every compartment. Everything was ripped, ruined, or had mildew on it."

He also called out the food items on the menu and said that 30% of the items were not available in the flight. "The entertainment system did not work the entire 15 hours. Everything was broken. They put tape on the walls to tape that stuff down. She came back; they reset it four or five times. Nothing worked. It was a nightmare," he further stated.