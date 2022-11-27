'Population control bill is crucial, how will we compete with China?': Union Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has made strong statements on bringing the population control bill to India and alluded to China's success with its one-China policy. Speaking to the press, he said, "Population control bill is crucial, we've limited resources. China implemented 'one child policy', controlled population & achieved development. China has 10 children born a minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how'll we compete with China."

Singh said that the bill should be implemented on everybody irrespective of religion or sect and those who don't follow shouldn't be given govt benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken.

The Population Control Bill, 2019 was withdrawn in 2022 but the BJP has mentioned that it will soon make sure it is passed in the parliament. The Bill outlines a policy that allows a couple to abide by a two-child limit and provides incentives and disincentives to couples.

The incentives given for couples to stick to the two-child policy are educational benefits, loans, employment opportunities, free healthcare, and tax cuts.

Moreover, couples who decide to have more than two children will be considered ineligible for government jobs and won't receive subsidies.

