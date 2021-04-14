Postpone CBSE Board exams: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to Centre

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (April 14) urged the Centre to postpone the upcoming CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12 in the view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Punjab Chief Minister has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', with an emphasis on the prevailing pandemic situation and stressing that “it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations.”

“This would also allow the Union Government and States to plan better for conduct of the examination once the situation normalises,” he said in an official statement here on Wednesday.

Adding to this, the Punjab Chief Minister also stated that “it was difficult to precisely predict as to when the surge in the COVID-19 cases will be arrested and by when will we see a consistently declining trend.”

Amarinder Singh in his letter urged the Union Education minister for an early intervention.

“The steady increase in COVID-19 cases in most States of the country has created a sense of great apprehension and anguish among students and parents alike regarding the Board examinations for classes 10 and 12,” Amarinder Singh added.

The government authorities in the state, have been receiving requests seeking postponement of the Board examinations by the State board as well as by the CBSE and ICSE.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday (April 14) to take a call on the CBSE Board Exams 2021. The meeting will decide on the postponement of the upcoming CBSE Board exams amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

India on Wednesday reported a massive spike of 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.38 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases alongside 82,339 recoveries and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 13,65,704.

