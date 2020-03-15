Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi tells SAARC nations, Coronavirus cases in India rise to 107 and other top news for March 15

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 15, 2020.

1. Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi tells SAARC nations India's mantra to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a video conference with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations on Sunday (March 15, 2020) to come up with a strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide. PM Modi, who led the conference, began his address by cautioning that despite fewer number of coronavirus cases from the South Asian region "we need to remain vigilant". Read more here

2. Coronavirus cases in India rise to 107, Maharashtra highest with 31

The Health Ministry on Sunday (March 15) updated the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India to 107, which includes 90 Indian nationals. Among these, nine have been cured and two have died. According to officials, the total number of passengers screened at the airport so far is 12,29,363. Read here

3. MP political crisis explained here, as Kamal Nath-led govt faces floor test tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday (March 15, 2020) directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote on March 16. On Saturday, the Assembly Speaker had accepted the resignations of six ministers, out of the total 22 rebel Congress legislators. The resignations of 16 other rebel legislators, who are in Bengaluru, have not been accepted yet. Read here about the likely scenarios

4. No discrimination in implementation of Central Laws in Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 15, 2020) met a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari in New Delhi and assured them that the NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all steps necessary for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed confidence that visible changes will be seen on the ground in the next three to four months. Read more on what the Home Minister said here

5. Delhi Police finds evidence against Tahir Hussain in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder: Source

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have reportedly found evidence that proves the role of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the northeast Delhi violence. According to sources, the Delhi Police, which has been interrogating the suspended AAP leader in connection with the Delhi violence, is most likely to arrest him. Read more here

6. Big jolt to Congress in Gujarat, 4 MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha election



Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, sources claimed on Sunday (March 15) that at least four Congress MLAs resigned in Gujarat, in a big jolt to the grand-old party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The four Congress legislators, who have resigned from the party are — Mangal Gavit, JV Kakadiya, Somabhai Patel and Pradyuman Jadeja. Read more



SPORTS NEWS

7. MS Dhoni leaves Chennai as coronavirus puts IPL 2020 on hold

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chennai's date with M.S. Dhoni was cut short as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left the base amid huge fanfare." It has become your home, sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen," a tweet from CSK said with a short video of fans queuing up to get a glimpse of Dhoni as the former India captain bid adieu. To read more, click here

8. Glenn Maxwell, fiancee Vini Raman celebrate engagement in Indian style

A week after Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman, the duo has now performed the ceremony in Indian style as well. Taking to her official Instagram account, Maxwell's long-time girlfriend Vini Raman shared a picture of the pair from their Indian-style engagement celebrations. See pic

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

9. Coronavirus: FWICE demands to halt film, TV shooting if safety measures not in place

Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) on Saturday suggested that shooting schedules of all the films and television shows should be stopped across India for a brief period amid coronavirus outbreak. Read more here

10. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romance in the rain for upcoming music video