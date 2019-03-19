President Kovind presents gallantry awards and service decorations at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred gallantry and service awards to defence personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

Sepoy Vijay Kumar of the Indian Army and Constable Pradip Kumar Panda of the Central Reserve Police Force were awarded Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for different counter-terrorist operations in Jammu & Kashmir. The awards were received by Kumar's and Panda's wives.

President Kovind conferred the 'Uttam Yudh Seva Medal' to Lieutenant General Anil Kumar Bhatt for successful conduct of counter-terrorist operations in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Shaurya Chakra was conferred on Irfan Ramzan Sheikh of Jammu and Kashmir, for foiling an attack by three terrorists on his house in 2017 when he was 14 years old.

With ANI inputs