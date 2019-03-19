हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kirti Chakra

President Kovind presents gallantry awards and service decorations at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred gallantry and service awards to defence personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

President Kovind presents gallantry awards and service decorations at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred gallantry and service awards to defence personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

Sepoy Vijay Kumar of the Indian Army and Constable Pradip Kumar Panda of the Central Reserve Police Force were awarded Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for different counter-terrorist operations in Jammu & Kashmir. The awards were received by Kumar's and Panda's wives.

 

President Kovind conferred the 'Uttam Yudh Seva Medal' to Lieutenant General Anil Kumar Bhatt for successful conduct of counter-terrorist operations in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Shaurya Chakra was conferred on Irfan Ramzan Sheikh of Jammu and Kashmir, for foiling an attack by three terrorists on his house in 2017 when he was 14 years old.

With ANI inputs

Tags:
Kirti ChakraShaurya ChakraGallantry AwardDistinguished Service DecorationsRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

EC to meet social media representatives March 19, take stock of poll preparedness

Must Watch

PT3M6S

'I will try my best to make Goa a prosperous state': Goa CM Pramod Sawant