Primary schools reopen in Uttar Pradesh, check SOP to be followed

New Delhi: Primary schools in UP are all set to open from March 1. Guidelines have been issued to safely resume schooling for classes 1 to 5.

Earlier in February, Primary Education Officer Yogendra Kumar made the announcement that schools would be reopening. He said, “The government ordered reopening schools from February 10 for classes 6 and 8, including all government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.”

Later on Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) Renuka Kumar to the DG of Basic Education Department confirmed what the Primary Education Officer said and added that the Primary schools will be reopening from March 1.

To ensure the safety of students, classrooms will be sanitised. Arrangements for thermal scanning, face masks, social distancing, and first aid will also be ensured in all schools.

The state government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will be followed by all schools. Check out the SOP to be followed:

Parent’s consent is necessary for the students to attend classes offline. Students also have the option to attend online classes if they wish to do so.

All common areas of the schools such as water tank, washroom, laboratory, and the library have to be sanitised before the reopening of schools.

Doctors and medical teams will be available on call in the school premises for assistance.

The seating arrangement of the classrooms and staff rooms should be such that proper social distancing is followed at all times.

Only 50 percent of students will be allowed to attend classes on a single day.

In the initial phase of reopening, schools are not permitted to conduct events such as sports activities and morning assemblies.

Students with Covid-19 symptoms in schools will be sent home immediately.

Wearing face masks at all times is mandatory for all teachers, non-teaching staff and students. Students are not allowed to exchange their masks in the school.

Gloves, face covers and hand wash will be available for staff and other workers.

Midday meals will be provided with hygiene and all cooks will have to undergo Covid-19 tests before reopening of schools and wear face masks while cooking.

Students will not be forced to go to school and online classes will continue for all those who do not want to risk sending their children out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

