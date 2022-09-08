Principal allegedly thrashes student, fractures both leg; probe on- SEE PICS

Uttar Pradesh: In another case of student brutality, a principal allegedly thrashed a class 8 student leading to a bone fracture, reported ANI quoting Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur. According to the authorities, a family alleged that the principal of Shamli’s Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College had beaten up their child studying in Class 8th so much so that the child got fractures. Medical reports also suggest the same. Kaur said that the matter will be probed and strict action will be taken if the principal is found guilty.

“I'm constituting a team of SDM, CO & DRS to probe the matter within 2 days,” said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur.

According to the aggrieved family, such incidents have happed twice or thrice 2-3 before as well. The probe committee will look into this as well, said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur.

As per media reports, the victim’s both legs were fractured due to the thrashing and has been keeping ill for quite some time in the past few days.