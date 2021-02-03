हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Propaganda can't decide India’s fate only progress can: Home Minister Amit Shah over foreign individuals' remarks on farmers protests

The statement comes after a slew of celebrities came out in support of the ongoing farmers protest in the national capital. From pop star, Rihanna to former porn star Mia Khalifa took to social media to support the stir against the contentious farm laws.

Propaganda can&#039;t decide India’s fate only progress can: Home Minister Amit Shah over foreign individuals&#039; remarks on farmers protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the comments made by foreign individuals on farmers protests at the Delhi borders. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said, "No propaganda can deter India’s unity. No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights!"

He also tweeted, "Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether".

The Ministry of External Affairs responded to the recent comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the ongoing farmers’ protests. Issuing a statement to the effect, the ministry urged that before rushing to comment on such matters all the facts be ascertained, and one should have a proper understanding of the issues.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read. The MEA also stressed that a small section of the farming community is against the farm laws, and claimed that stated that the government has done its best to persuade the protesting farmers.

The Centre said that in order to end the deadlock, the Centre and farmers union representatives have held 11 rounds of talks and also agreed to hold the implementation of the laws for 1 to 1.5 years.

