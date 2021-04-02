Prostitution racket at spa in Noida mall busted, 7 people arrested, 14 women detained

Noida: The Noida police busted a prostitution racket which was operating out of a spa in a mall in the city.

The police conducted a raid at the spa in Noida Sector 61's Shopprix Mall.

A senior police official said that they acted on the basis of inputs received about the racket after which they conducted a raid at the spot.

Seven people, including customers, owner and manager, were arrested, while 14 women have been detained.

"We got information that prostitution is going on in this spa. Along with mahila (woman) police team, we raided the spot and found prostitution taking place. Seven people, including customers, owner and manager, were taken into custody," R Singh, Additional DCP Noida was quoted as saying by ANI.

"14 women have been detained, and are being questioned. Narcotic substances were also found," he added.

A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Live TV