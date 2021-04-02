हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prostitution racket

Prostitution racket at spa in Noida mall busted, 7 people arrested, 14 women detained

A senior police official said that they acted on the basis of inputs received about the racket after which they conducted a raid at the spot.

Prostitution racket at spa in Noida mall busted, 7 people arrested, 14 women detained

Noida: The Noida police busted a prostitution racket which was operating out of a spa in a mall in the city.

The police conducted a raid at the spa in Noida Sector 61's Shopprix Mall.

A senior police official said that they acted on the basis of inputs received about the racket after which they conducted a raid at the spot.

Seven people, including customers, owner and manager, were arrested, while 14 women have been detained.

"We got information that prostitution is going on in this spa. Along with mahila (woman) police team, we raided the spot and found prostitution taking place. Seven people, including customers, owner and manager, were taken into custody," R Singh, Additional DCP Noida was quoted as saying by ANI.

"14 women have been detained, and are being questioned. Narcotic substances were also found," he added.

A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prostitution racketNoidaShopprix MallSex racket
Next
Story

Fake Alert! Old notice regarding exam schedule being circulated in social media, CBSE clears air

Must Watch

PT8M8S

Bollywood Breaking: Actress Alia Bhatt tests COVID-19 Positive