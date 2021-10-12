हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pune

Pune horror: 14-year-old girl hacked to death during kabaddi practice over 'one-sided love affair'

 Prima facie, a "one-sided" love affair by a distant relative of the girl might have led to the brutal hacking to death, an official said. The girl was a student of class 8.

Pune horror: 14-year-old girl hacked to death during kabaddi practice over &#039;one-sided love affair&#039;
representational purpose

Pune: In a horrifying tragedy, a 14-year-old girl of Class VIII, was brutally stabbed to death in Pune. The girl was reportedly busy with Kabaddi practice when she was attacked, police said. Prima facie, a "one-sided" love affair by a distant relative of the girl might have led to the brutal hacking to death, an official said.

"The girl was on her way to Kabaddi practice at Yash Lawns in the Bibewadi area around 5.45 pm when three men, including a 22-year-old, came on a motorcycle and attacked her with a sharp weapon. They stabbed her multiple times. The attack was so brutal that the girl died on the spot," said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5). After attacking the girl, the trio fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

The assailants, one of them a relative, reportedly reached the ground and approached the girl who was beginning her Kabaddi practice. They took her to the side and after a brief argument, reportedly stabbed her to death. Some news report say the murder weapon was a sickle.

“The attack was brutal and the girl is believed to have breathed her last on the spot," senior inspector Sunil Zaware, in-charge of Bibwewadi police station, was quoted by the Indian Express.

(With Agency inputs)

