Punjab govt extends winter vacations for all schools till Jan 8, check details

New Delhi: Punjab government on Sunday (January 1) extended the winter vacation till January 8 for all the schools in the state. The Punjab govt decision came in view of dense fog and severe cold wave conditions.

Earlier the Winter break in Punjab schools was till January 2 however due to bad weather conditions the state extended the holidays.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took on Twitter to inform about the extension of winter break and wrote, "Due to the severe cold and fog in the state, in view of the health and safety of school students and teachers, holidays have been extended from 02/01/2023 to 08/01/2023 in all government, aided, recognized and private schools of Punjab."

Meanwhile, the Haryana govt also announced a Winter vacation of 15 days for all the schools in the state. Releasing the official notice the Haryana Education Department announced Winter vacation for all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2023.