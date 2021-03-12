Quad vaccine initiative 'is the most pressing and valuable': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi: India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday (March 12) said that the vaccine initiative "is the most pressing and valuable" among the concrete takeaways of the first summit meeting of Quad leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took part in the meeting, which was hosted by the US.

Addressing a press conference after the Quad summit meeting held virtually, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Quad Vaccine initiative is the most valuable. Four countries have agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and capacities, logistics to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of COVID19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region."

"India welcomes this initiative as it recognises our own manufacturing capacities and capabilities. We look forward to wholehearted participation in this endeavour. This vaccine supply chain is built by trust and being build to convey trust," Shringla added.

He said, "PM Modi emphasised Quad is a partnership for global good," adding that today's summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision. Focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccine, climate change, and emerging technology.

Shringla said the initiative was designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the Indo-Pacific region, adding "It is an example of human-centric international cooperation and globalisation, and a validation of our reputation as a reliable manufacturer of high-quality vaccines and pharmaceutical products during this COVID-19 crisis."

He further said, "Today`s summit saw the Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision, focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies. At the summit, the leaders sought to strengthen peace, stability, and well-being among the people of the Indo Pacific."

"Many of the objectives that were enunciated at the Quad summit are reflected in the concrete takeaways of the meeting, of which the Quad vaccine initiative is the most pressing and valuable," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)