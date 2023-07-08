trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632526
Rahul Gandhi Sows Seeds, Drives Tractor With Farmers During Impromptu Visit To Haryana's Sonipat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Haryana's Sonipat district and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands

Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Haryana's Sonipat district and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands. He also took part in paddy sowing, a senior party leader from the state said. Gandhi reached Sonipat district's Madina village early on Saturday. "It was an impromptu visit ... He interacted with the villagers and the farmers working in the fields. Rahulji also took part in paddy sowing and drove a tractor," Jagbeer Singh Malik, the Congress' MLA from Gohana in Sonipat, told PTI over phone.

Malik, who was present at the spot, said Gandhi was probably on his way to Himachal Pradesh from Delhi. In pictures tweeted from the Congress' official handle, Gandhi was seen in his familiar white t-shirt and trousers. He was also stepping onto the fields with the villagers.

On Friday, Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi on May 23 travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers.

He undertook the journey during the night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white t-shirt, was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

