topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan IAS Pawan Arora accused of running sex racket, under NCW scanner

The woman has also claimed that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Pawan Arora, who she claims has been harassing her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rajasthan IAS officer Pawan Arora has been accused of running a sex racket
  • A woman Commissioner has filed a complaint of harassment against him
  • A three-member fact-finding team ill visit Rajasthan to probe the matter

Trending Photos

Rajasthan IAS Pawan Arora accused of running sex racket, under NCW scanner

Rajasthan IAS officer Pawan Arora has been accused of running a sex racket by a woman Commissioner. The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that the woman Commissioner has faced harassment by Arora. "The Commission has come across several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of operating a sex racket," NCW said in a statement. Taking cognizance of the matter, a three-member fact-finding team headed by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit Rajasthan to probe the matter. The woman has also claimed that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Pawan Arora, who she claims has been harassing her.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. A three-member fact-finding team headed by Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma will be visiting the State to inquire into the case," it said. 

Also read: 'Asked me about my sex life': Indian woman alleges 'indecent behaviour' by Pakistan diplomats

The panel has also written to the Rajasthan Director General of Police to look into the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is accomplished, the NCW said. The Commission has also sought that relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked if the allegations are found to be true. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?