Rajasthan schools, educational institutes to reopen from August 2: Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra

New Delhi: The Rajasthan cabinet on Thursday (July 22, 2021) has given its in-principle approval for the reopening of schools and other educational institutes in the state. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to make the announcement and said, “In the cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools of the state from August 02.”

आज हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में प्रदेश के सभी विद्यालयों को 02 अगस्त से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 22, 2021

However, the details of the official notice are still awaited. The minister also didn’t disclose if the offline classes will be resuming for everybody or just the senior classes.

Earlier, the state government had said that the decision to reopen schools and colleges would be taken basis the status of the pandemic, adding that the schools and educational institutions will reopen only if there is a significant decrease in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Rajasthan has recorded a steady decrease in the number of infections. The state on Thursday recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, pushing the tally to 9,53,462 and the death toll to 8,952.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce class 12th results on Saturday (July 24, 2021). According to an official statement, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 pm on July 24.

“On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts stream results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr. D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion,” a tweet on Rajasthan Education Department’s handle read on Wednesday.

