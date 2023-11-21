Chittorgarh: As part of its election journey, Zee News visited Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, a land known for its sacrifice, bravery, courage and heroism. The Mewar region of Chittorgarh is considered the focal point of Rajasthan’s politics, as it is associated with many great personalities of Rajasthan’s history. Some of them are Bappa Rawal, Rana Sanga, Maharana Pratap, Meera Bai, Ma Panna Dhai, Rani Padmavati and Raval Ratan Singh.

However, the upcoming polls seem to be a three-way contest in this constituency. Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, who has been a BJP member for many years and was the MLA last time, has entered the electoral fray as an independent candidate after not getting a ticket from the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Narpat Singh Rajvi, the son-in-law of former Chief Minister and Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. He has been the MLA from this Chittorgarh seat once and has been a five-time MLA. On the other hand, the Congress has once again gambled on Surendra Singh Jadawat, who lost to Chandrabhan Aankhya in the 2018 elections.

According to Chandrabhan Aakya, he did not get a ticket this time because he has an old enmity with CP Joshi, the current BJP Rajasthan president. He said that CP Joshi deliberately denied him a ticket, even though he has been an MLA from this seat twice.

“Chittorgarh can be better than Jaipur in the field of tourism, but the leaders here have not done anything for it. There are no three-star, four-star hotels in the city, nor any infrastructure related to tourism. Only one gate of the fort is used for entering and exiting, while the demand for opening another gate is ignored,” Chandrabhan said, explaining his poll issues.

He also said that he would ensure that 50% employment in the seven to eight big cement factories in Chittorgarh would be given to local people, as they are currently not getting enough opportunities.

Talking to Zee News, Narpat Singh Rajvi, the BJP candidate, said, “Chandrabhan’s entry into the field will not transfer the BJP’s vote bank. Whoever wants to fight the election, let them fight. The local cadre is with us. Our fight is with the Congress.”

He also said that Chittorgarh is not getting the location advantage, and the work that should have been done to boost the tourism industry has not been done at all.

“To deal with the problem of drinking water, a project is being made to bring water from the Chambal river to this area, which will solve the problem for the next 50 years. District hospitals are being opened, we are going to fight our election on the issue of development,” he added.

Congress candidate Surendra Singh Jadawat, while speaking to Zee News, said that there is a three-way contest in this area. “Chandrabhan Aankhya is busy spreading confusion by calling outsiders in this area. Our direct contest is with the BJP.”

He also said that the Rajasthan government has given eight colleges to Chittorgarh, such as medical college, ITI college. He claimed that the project to bring water from the Chambal river to this area was initiated by the Congress government, and that the BJP is taking credit for it.

“We are going to fight our election on the issue of development, education and health,” Jadawat added.