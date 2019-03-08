Rajnath Singh predicts 350 seats for BJP, terms Congress approach to terrorism as ‘dangerous’

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more than 350 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections and will form the next government at the Centre.

“The people of the country have decided that the next government will be formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi again at the Centre. Ensure victory on all 25 seats in Rajasthan,” he said while addressing the party workers in the national capital.

Taking on the Congress party, he said: “We launched counter-terror operations after the suicide attack in Pulwama. IAF pilots bombed terror camps in Pakistan and told them that if this (terror attack) continues, they will have to pay a heavy price for it.”

“It, however, makes me sad when the soldiers who should be congratulated, are being questioned. They are asking for evidence about the number of casualties. Our IAF pilot shot down their F-16,” he said.

Questioning Congress’ intentions vis-à-vis terrorism, Singh said: “Congress’ approach to terrorism is both dangerous and confusing. Some of its leaders call Osama as ‘Osama ji’ and Hafiz Saeed as ‘Hafiz ji’. Neither their policies nor their intentions are clear regarding terrorism.”

Talking about his government’s action against terrorism, he said: “Nothing can stop us from acting against terrorists. People ask as to what happened to that 56-inch chest. This chest has now grown to 65 inches.”

He recalled how former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had mocked at BJP after the General Elections held in 1984 in which the saffron party had won two seats, he said: “In 2014, we became the first non-Congress party to form a full majority government at the Centre.”

Attacking Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government in the state, Singh said: “It has stopped the schemes that were launched by the previous government under Vasundhara Raje.”