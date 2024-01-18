The wife of sculptor Arun Yogiraj, Vijetha, expressed her joy and pride as her husband played a pivotal role in crafting the Ram Lala idol in Ayodhya. Vijetha said that during the process of crafting the Ram Lala idol, Arun Yogiraj, embraced a 'lifestyle akin to that of a sage', observing a six-month-long fast with a diet limited to 'satvik bhojan', fruits, and sprouts. She highlighted Arun's unconventional journey, noting that he initially pursued an MBA in HR and worked as a Manager in HR before delving into his sculpting heritage.

Arun Yogiraj, the fifth generation in a family of sculptors, started carving at the age of 11 and has since become a symbol of their family's rich tradition, she said. Vijetha shared, "We never thought about this, but yes, Arun has so much talent. We were hoping that something like this should happen to him, and his art should be recognized and appreciated worldwide."

Vijetha expressed the family's happiness and pride, stating, "Arun has made us proud. Our family name and tradition have reached the sky."

Vijetha Arun revealed that the family plans to visit Ayodhya after the event, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and blessings they received from people across the country. We are planning to visit Ayodhya after the event. After Arun was selected to make 'Prabhu' Ram idol, people from everywhere showered love. Many people came and blessed us," she said.

She described the idol crafted by Arun Yogiraj as "the most beautiful statue," exuding a divine presence that evokes the spirit of Ram Lala returning to Ayodhya.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony. During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.