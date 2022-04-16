हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI Recruitment 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last date soon to apply for 238 posts at rbi.org.in, all details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to close the application process for 294 Officer Grade B posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last date soon to apply for 238 posts at rbi.org.in, all details here

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to close the application process for 294 Officer Grade B posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website- rbi.org.in. RBI recently released a notification to fill the posts of Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Also Read- IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: 150 vacancies announced, apply from April 16 at mha.gov.in

Candidates can read the notification here and scroll down for more details:

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 238

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 25

Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha: 06

Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security: 03

Read more- BRO Recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 300 MTS posts at bro.gov.in, details here

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is April 18 (till 6:00 PM)

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Payscale

 Officer Grade B (General): Rs 35150 – 62400

Officer Grade B (DEPR): Rs 35150 – 62400

RBI Jobs 2022: Application fee

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 850. For the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 600. For SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates, it is Rs 100.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBI Recruitment 2022RBI jobssarkari naukriBank Jobs 2022Job alerts
Next
Story

Party of hooligans, rapists: AAP's Atishi after BJP felicitates workers arrested for protesting outside Kejriwal's house

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Azaan Controversy: Shiv Sena Announces Maha Aarti On Hanuman Jayanti