RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to close the application process for 294 Officer Grade B posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website- rbi.org.in. RBI recently released a notification to fill the posts of Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Also Read- IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: 150 vacancies announced, apply from April 16 at mha.gov.in

Candidates can read the notification here and scroll down for more details:

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 238

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 25

Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha: 06

Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security: 03

Read more- BRO Recruitment 2022: Applications open for over 300 MTS posts at bro.gov.in, details here

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is April 18 (till 6:00 PM)

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Payscale

Officer Grade B (General): Rs 35150 – 62400

Officer Grade B (DEPR): Rs 35150 – 62400

RBI Jobs 2022: Application fee

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 850. For the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 600. For SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates, it is Rs 100.

Live TV