REET 2022: Answer Key to be released TODAY at reetbser2022.in, details here

REET Answer Key 2022: For those applicants who took the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test in 2022, there has been a significant upgrade. Actually, this recruitment exam will be used to fill 60 thousand of teaching positions in Rajasthan. Today is the day that the preliminary answer key for the test-takers can be made public. Candidates can review their preliminary response by going to the reetbser2022.in official website.

Please be informed that candidates will have the opportunity to voice concerns after the release of the tentative answer key. The connection will be activated along with the preliminary solution key for this. After the complaints are resolved, the final answer key and score will be made public. The ultimate outcome will reportedly be made public in August itself, per media reports. Candidates will need their registration number and birthdate in order to see the answer key and results. ALSO READ: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kerala amid heavy rainfall

REET 2022: 16 Lakh candidates had registered for the examination

These days Four shifts of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test were held on July 23 and 24, 2022. For these tests, more than 16 lakh applicants registered. For exam 1, there were roughly 3 lakh 86 thousand 508 registrations, whereas for paper 2, there were 12 lakh 57 thousand 738 applicants.







