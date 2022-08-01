NewsIndia
KERELA

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kerala amid heavy rainfall

District Collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam declared August 1 as a holiday for educational institutions in certain taluks in their respective districts due to heavy rainfall.

  • Orange alert was issued for the district till August 4
  • Water levels of rivers flowing through the district are being monitored in view of the heavy rain warnings
  • According to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 1 PM on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continued to lash Kerala, Monday was declared a holiday for educational institutions in some parts of the state. District Collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam declared August 1 as a holiday for educational institutions in certain taluks in their respective districts. In Ernakulam, in view of an Orange alert issued for the district till August 4, all departments have been directed to be prepared and fishermen have been instructed not to go to sea, the control room of the district said. 

Water levels of rivers flowing through the district are being monitored in view of the heavy rain warnings and a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority is also scheduled to be held during the day, the control room said. The central Meteorological Department had on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 4 with orange alerts being issued in various districts in the week ahead. ALSO READ: Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Exams from TOMORROW

In view of the Orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the coming week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said those in hilly areas should be cautious and as a precautionary measure, they should be shifted to relief camps as soon as rains start. Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state for August 1. 

Orange alert has been issued in eight districts for August 2, 12 for August 3 and 12 on August 4, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 1 PM on Sunday. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.


 

