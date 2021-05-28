Remdesivir scam: Madhya Pradesh police arrest first-year psychology student

A first-year Psychology Student arrested from a remote area in Madhya Pradesh duped several citizens in Delhi under the guise of providing Remdesivir injections.

She collected Mobile phones, passbook, chequebook and more valuable items from her customer to whom she would sell fake Remdesivir vials.

Over 11 persons lost over 2 Lakh rupees to her fake antiviral drug but the police tracked her down and have recovered all the stolen items.

On May 1, FIR No 87 /21, U/S - 420 IPC was registered in PS Defence Colony on the complaint of one Mr Ankit Kumar S/o Mr Rajiv Kumar R/o C-474 Defence Colony, New Delhi, with the allegations that he was in urgent need of Remdesivir injection for his relative.

He contacted her and said the person on the phone promised to give 5 injections of Remdesivir for Rs 32,400. The demanded amount was transferred by the complainant via UPI transaction.

After transfer of money the alleged person did not respond. After these directions a dedicated team of SI Sachin, D-6294, SI Priti, Ct Sachin, Ct Nitin under the supervision of SHO Defence Colony and overall supervision of Sh. Kulbir Singh, ACP Defence Colony was constituted and investigation was taken up after registration of the case.

During the course of investigation, Alleged Axis Bank Account details were collected; Technical details were obtained. Address was found. On May 24, a dedicated team consisting of SI Sachin, W/SI Preeti and Ct Sachin were sent to Old BJP Office, Barapatthar, Dist Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

The team was briefed about the ramification of the case, how the person had cheated citizens under the stress of the Pandemic and directed to work in tandem on different aspects of the case.

The team after travelling approx. 1000 KM distance reached Seoni City, Madhya Pradesh and searched for the accused person.

Even after facing difficulty in finding the place they had to go, as there was no House No. or Street No., the team rigorously searched the address. All out efforts were made to nab the criminal.

The relentless efforts of the team yielded results and the location of the accused was traced with the help of technical surveillance. Immediately, on May 26, the team raided the house of accused Vartika Rai and successfully arrested her.

At last hard work paid.

Interrogation:

During sustained interrogation, the accused - Vartika Rai confessed guilty.

She told that she is a permanent resident of Near Jathar Hospital, Barapathar, Akbar Ward, Seoni, MP-480661 She is a student of Psychology 1st year from IGNOU University.

Along with studying she likes to promote pages on Instagram and earn money from that. His father also has his own medical store and *Uncle (Phuppa) suffered from COVID.

Thereafter, she saw an opportunity during this emergency situation of COVID-19 and got interested in this kind of use of social media to earn more money* by cheating the innocent people who were in urgent need of the COVID-19 Medicines.

Recovered items Mentioned below:

1) Two Mobile phones.

2) Passbook and Cheque book of Banks.

3) Four ATM Cards.

4) Cash Approx. Rs 32,400/-.

5) Rs 1,33,000/- seized in bank.

Further investigation of case is in progress.

